Fannie Anderson Davis entered into her father's arms on Saturday, April 11, 2020. She was an 70 years old and a resident of White Castle. She was an amazing spiritual vocalist that sung in her church choir and area churches. She's survived by her devoted husband, Ronald Davis, 4 children Daryl Anderson, Kevin (Nedra) Anderson of White Castle, Darlene Thomas of Plaquemine, and Adris (Delvick) Anderson Brown of Addis, La. 9 grandchildren, 12 great-grand, 3 God children, 2 sisters, 4 brothers and a host family and friends. Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00 am at Asbury Independent United Methodist Church, 31755 Laurel Ridge Rd., White Castle, La. 70788. Professional services entrusted to Resting Place Funeral Home.

