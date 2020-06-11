Fannie Anderson Davis
Fannie Anderson Davis entered into her father's arms on Saturday, April 11, 2020. She was an 70 years old and a resident of White Castle. She was an amazing spiritual vocalist that sung in her church choir and area churches. She's survived by her devoted husband, Ronald Davis, 4 children Daryl Anderson, Kevin (Nedra) Anderson of White Castle, Darlene Thomas of Plaquemine, and Adris (Delvick) Anderson Brown of Addis, La. 9 grandchildren, 12 great-grand, 3 God children, 2 sisters, 4 brothers and a host family and friends. Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00 am at Asbury Independent United Methodist Church, 31755 Laurel Ridge Rd., White Castle, La. 70788. Professional services entrusted to Resting Place Funeral Home.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Asbury Independent United Methodist Church
