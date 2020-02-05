Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine 24120 Railroad Avenue Plaquemine , LA 70764 (225)-687-1850 Send Flowers Obituary

Fannie was a resident of Belle River, LA and a native of Pierre Part, LA. She passed away at the age of 50 surrounded by family and friends on February 1, 2020. Fannie is survived by her husband, Milton Daigle, Sr.; son, Milton Daigle, Jr. and wife Lana, their children, Willow Grace Daigle and Zephyr Marcellus Daigle; son, Saulden Daigle; brother, Louis "LJ" Aucoin, Jr. and wife Rosalie; sisters, Belinda "Mac" McGuigan and husband Brian "Broadway", and Melonia Giroir; uncles and aunts, Henry "Hank" and Judy Richard, Deanna and Shelby Gaudet, Margaret and Wilford Blanchard, Lucy Richard and Jimmy Hue; grandma, Mitzi Cortez and Lee Gaudet who have been a very special friend to the family; and best friends, sister and brother at heart, Shelly Naquin Cazelot and Michael Hue. Fannie was also survived by many nieces, nephews and godchildren. Preceded in death by her loving parents, Rivers and Betty Richard Blanchard; in-laws, Stanley, Sr. and Betty Richard Daigle; brother in law, Shelby Giroir; and godfather, Roy "RJ" Richard. Fannie's life centered around her family young and old, especially her grandchildren. She was loved by everyone who knew her. She loved sewing and baking for family and friends. In lieu of flowers the family request donations which will be given to the Belle River/Pierre Part Volunteer First Responders for purchase of personal medical equipment. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020

