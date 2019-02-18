Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fannie Eugenia McKey Hodges. View Sign

Fannie Eugenia McKey Hodges, born April 26, 1930 in Centreville, Mississippi to Clark McKey & Blanche McKey. She died peacefully at home and went to join her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 10, 2019. Fannie graduated Centreville High School where she enjoyed playing on the basketball team and cheerleading for the football team. Fannie was united in marriage to Thomas Edwin Hodges, Sr. "Hodge" on October 23, 1948. Married for 70 years, they were inseparable and exhibited a truly inspiring love for one another. They had one son, Thomas Edwin Hodges, Jr. Fannie and Hodge made their home in Baton Rouge where Fannie, strong in her Christian faith, was the kindergarten director at Winbourne Avenue Baptist Church for 18 years where she made a difference in the lives of many children who attended the Winbourne Baptist kindergarten program. Fannie loved to spend her time going to garage sales with her jacket pocket full of coins to purchase the many treasures she found. She loved getting ready for her annual garage sale and visiting with everyone that came by. Fannie always enjoyed visiting with friends and family. The coffee was always on and her famous pound cake or Mississippi mud cake was always at the ready. In 2016, Fannie moved to College Station, TX to be near her son and his family after losing her home to the devastating floods of Baton Rouge. She is preceded in death by her parents, Clark and Blanche McKey, her brothers, Allen McKey, Sr.(Mary); Carroll McKey (Margo), and Clark McKey(Mattie) and her only sister, Barbara McKey Grimmer; her nieces, Judy McKey Boudreaux, Sarah Dale McKey and Patsy McKey; nephews Carroll McKey, Buddy McKey, and Arnie Snody; sisters-in-law Hazel Duck (Pat), Edna Snody (Murel). She is survived by her loving husband Thomas Edwin Hodges, Sr., her only son, Thomas Edwin Hodges, Jr. (Susan) Hodges, College Station, TX; her grandchildren, Tommy Hodges of College Station and Aimee Hodges at Luther College in Iowa; and her nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly; Teri Lynn LaVergne; David McKey (Chrystal); Allen Jr McKey (Brenda); Mary Jean Adoue (Larry); Linda McKey; Dorothy McKey, Fay Duck Causey (Ken); Clayton Duck (Theresa); Ray Duck (La Donna); Patrick Duck (Lisa); Christine Duck Guthrie (Butch); Wanda Fay Snody Abshire (Roland), Kathy Snody Hamilton (J.B.), Vickie Snody Nugent (Roy), Alton Hodges (Suzanne), Daryl Hodges (Ingrid); and Brother-in-Law, James Alton Hodges (Olivia). She had many great nieces and nephews that will truly miss their "Aunt Sister", including the "kids in Houma", Brent McKey, Ashley Callahan (Jeremy), and Dylan McKey. 