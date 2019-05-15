Fannie Henderson Budgewater

Guest Book
  • "Always first class. We had the opportunity to know, love..."
    - Kimberly Smith
  • "Mother, You were my Original 1st lady. You will never be..."
    - Joseph Lewis
Service Information
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
World Shakers Church International
851 N. 48th St
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
World Shakers Church International
851 N. 48th St
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Fannie Henderson Budgewater entered into eternal rest on May 9, 2019 at the age of 95. Survived by her daughters, Doris M. Lee (James), Mary A. Acker, Jacqueline E. Harris, Houston, TX and LaKeisha A. Budgewater, Baton Rouge, LA; sons, Nolan E. Budgewater, Sr. (Darlene), Austin, TX; sisters, Marguarite Lutin (Manuel), Sacramento, CA; brother, Levi Henderson (Joyce), Spanaway, WA; 8 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, May 18, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, World Shakers Church International, 851 N. 48th St., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Jeremiah Phillips officiating. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 15 to May 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.