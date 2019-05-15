Fannie Henderson Budgewater entered into eternal rest on May 9, 2019 at the age of 95. Survived by her daughters, Doris M. Lee (James), Mary A. Acker, Jacqueline E. Harris, Houston, TX and LaKeisha A. Budgewater, Baton Rouge, LA; sons, Nolan E. Budgewater, Sr. (Darlene), Austin, TX; sisters, Marguarite Lutin (Manuel), Sacramento, CA; brother, Levi Henderson (Joyce), Spanaway, WA; 8 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, May 18, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, World Shakers Church International, 851 N. 48th St., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Jeremiah Phillips officiating. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 15 to May 18, 2019