Fannie Lee Clipps
1938 - 2020
Fannie Lee Clipps entered into eternal rest at her residence in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Thursday, August 6, 2020. She was an 81 year old native of Magnolia, Mississippi. Viewing at Straight Life B.C. on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 8-9:45 am; due to COVID-19 restrictions, a service conducted by Rev. Robert Franklin will be by invitation only; interment at Southern Memorial Mausoleum. Survivors include her children, Anna "Pam" Watkins, Leon Clipps, Jr. (Cathy) and Julia Davis (Bennie); step-daughter, Patrica M. Young; 15 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; a brother, Hancie Dillon, Jr.; preceded in death by her husband, Leon Clipps; parents; a sister; and her twin brother. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.

Published in The Advocate on Aug. 14, 2020.
August 13, 2020
Ms Julia, May God Bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. May you continue to find strength and comfort in His Love and Faithfulness.
Lisa Barrow
Friend
