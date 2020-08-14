Fannie Lee Clipps entered into eternal rest at her residence in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Thursday, August 6, 2020. She was an 81 year old native of Magnolia, Mississippi. Viewing at Straight Life B.C. on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 8-9:45 am; due to COVID-19 restrictions, a service conducted by Rev. Robert Franklin will be by invitation only; interment at Southern Memorial Mausoleum. Survivors include her children, Anna "Pam" Watkins, Leon Clipps, Jr. (Cathy) and Julia Davis (Bennie); step-daughter, Patrica M. Young; 15 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; a brother, Hancie Dillon, Jr.; preceded in death by her husband, Leon Clipps; parents; a sister; and her twin brother. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store