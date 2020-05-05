Fannie Patricia Guzzardo Schittone, a resident of Baton Rouge since 1947, passed away at home on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at the age of 92. She was born on October 29, 1927 in Independence, LA. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private viewing will be held at Rabenhorst East on Thursday, May 7. A memorial Mass and celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date after restrictions have been lifted. She is survived by her sons and their spouses John P. Schittone, Jr. (Charlotte) and Glenn J. Schittone (Jan); daughter Rose S. Goodwin; daughter-in-law Yvette L. Schittone; 13 grandchildren and spouses, John P. Schittone III, Michelle Vannoy, Matt Schittone (Amanda), Nick Schittone (Christi), Ben Schittone, Sarah Forbes (Jeremy), Kayla Love (Ryan), Sadie Goodwin, John 'Trey' Goodwin III; 18 great-grandchildren, Corey Passantino (Gage), Melanie Johnson, Brandon Schittone, Tanner Vannoy, Michael Schittone, Isabella Schittone, Dominic Schittone, Luke Schittone, Brooklyn Lacaze, Carter Lacaze, Jackson Schittone, Lane Forbes, Logan Forbes, Landry Forbes, Jadyn Love, Charlie Love and Kellen Love; 1 great-great-grandchild, Wesley Johnson; 1 sister and her husband Lou Macaluso (Nick); 2 sister-in-laws, Phyne Guzzardo and Rose Datz. Preceded in death by her parents Joseph S. Guzzardo and Sadie Spitale Guzzardo; husband of 60 years, John P. Schittone, Sr.; son, Donald W. Schittone; son-in-law, John C. Goodwin, Jr.; 2 grandsons, Ron Vannoy and Evan Schittone; brothers, Sam J. Guzzardo, Tony J. Guzzardo and John 'JT' Guzzardo. Fannie Schittone was a loving and devoted spouse and mother while also assisting and managing the operation of the family's neighborhood grocery store, Peoples Grocery on Choctaw Drive. It was not unusual to find Fannie packing one of her four children on her hip while checking out one of the neighborhood shoppers. Fortunately, the house was attached to the store, so, when the store closed, she did not have far to go to assume the motherly duties of preparing supper, making sure the kids where bathed and homework was done. She did this for 26 years until the store was permanently closed in 1973. Besides having a sharp business acumen, she was an excellent cook. Her signature dish was meatballs and spaghetti, with lasagna coming in a close second. Neighborhood friends enjoyed being invited to a Schittone family meal prepared by 'Ms. Fannie.' No one went home hungry, and they usually departed with a 'to go' box specially prepared for future enjoyment. Sunday meals at her home became a family tradition until her unfortunate accident on March 13. Being with family was an integral part of her life and being around her grandchildren and great-grandchildren was the joy of her day. Another enjoyment in her life was the annual tradition of baking Italian cookies during the Christmas season. In early December family and friends would gather at her home to make delicious Italian cookies of all sizes, shapes and colors. She was the conductor, and we were her students. You guessed it, she always prepared her usual pot (a large pot) of meatballs and spaghetti to serve her guests. The cookie bounty was shared with many family and friends. She was an avid LSU Tigers fan. This past football season was especially joyful for her, but she was disappointed not being able to watch her Baseball Tigers play this season due to the ongoing pandemic. Our loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother will be missed, but she left behind loving memories that will sustain us during the grieving process. Her special devotion to the Blessed Mother was to pray the rosary daily. Special thanks are extended to the hospital staff, especially Shelby, at BRG-Mid City Rehab, and to her caregivers, James, Donna, Dorothy and Sheonda during her brief stay at home. Words cannot adequately express the very special bond she had with her grandson, John III, who lived with her and cared for her during the past 10 years. A private graveside service will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020 at St. George Cemetery conducted by Fr. Michael Alello, Pastor of St. Thomas More Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the ALS Association – LA/MS Chapter, 11725 Industriplex Blvd, Suite 3, BR 70809, St. Thomas More Catholic Church or charity of your choice. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.rabenhorst.com/obituary.
Published in The Advocate from May 5 to May 7, 2020.