Fannie Reddix, 82, resident of New Orleans, and native of Bogalusa, passed away on May 12, 2019. Services will take place on Friday May 31, 2019 at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 2722 Louisiana Ave. New Orleans, LA. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the start of funeral services at 10 a.m. Interment will take place at 1:30 p.m at the Veterans Cemetery in Port Husdon, LA. N. A. James Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guestbook at www.NAJamesFH.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 28 to May 31, 2019