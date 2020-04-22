Fannie Ward Williams, age 95, ascended to Heaven on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. She was born on January 15, 1925 in Lettsworth, LA. She was baptized at an early age and educated in the Pointe Coupee Parish School System. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Celebration Viewing on Friday, April 24, 2020, 10:30 am until 11:45 am at Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church, 343 Buchanan St., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Riley Harbor, III. Interment Private. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gus and Fannie Ward, 3 grandchildren, Latonya Prater, Jeffery Pugh and Carlos Williams and 7 siblings. She leaves to cherish her memories 9 children, Gladys (Columbus) Butler of Atlanta, GA, Ann (Alvin) Valentine, Kathleen Williams, Margaret (David) Pearson of San Diego, CA, Thomacianna Pugh, Beverly (Walter) Feast, John Lee Jr., Ray (Constance) Williams Sr. and TJ (Iris) Pugh; 2 sisters, Ann Howard of Baton Rouge, LA and Joann Thomas of Philadelphia, PA and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Services entrusted to the caring staff of Professional Funeral Services, Inc. "Celebrating Life", 1151 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA 70767, 225-383-2001.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020.