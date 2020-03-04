Farince Hillard Maten

Obituary
Farince Hillard-Maten, 73, a lifelong resident of Batchelor, passed away at her home on Thursday February 27, 2020. Visiting Friday March 06, 2020, from 2:00pm until 6:00pm at Mt Moriah Baptist Church at 14905 La Hwy 417 Batchelor, La. Religious Service will be held on Saturday March 07, 2020, at Mt Moriah Baptist Church at 11:00am. Interment in Church Cemetery. She is survived by her husband, Louis Maten Sr., of 55 years. Children: Louis (Jerry) Maten, Jr., Sharon Randall, Debra (Gene) Martin, and Darrell Maten. 18 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, 3 sisters, 3 brothers, 5 Godchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. Professional Services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020
