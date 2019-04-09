Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fay Hulme. View Sign

Fay Perdue Hulme passed away peacefully on Sunday April 7th, in Braselton Georgia, with her family by her side. She was 75 years old. Fay was a lady who loved dancing, 50's music, good food, and enjoying life. She was born March 5th, 1944 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She grew up around Baton Rouge and in Galvez Louisiana, loving good gumbo and Fats Domino's music. After graduating from Istrouma High School, she worked at Louisiana State University and then at Southeastern Louisiana University, where she met Mell Hulme, her husband of 53 years. Fay and Mell were married in Baton Rouge in 1966, and then lived in Thibodaux Louisiana while Mell finished school at Nicholls State and Fay served as the assistant to the dean of students. They moved to Atlanta in 1969, where Fay gave birth to her son Gavin, and later to her daughter Brooke in 1972. Fay served as a top-notch administrative assistant for the Atlanta Falcons, Balfour Rings, and Gwinnett County Public Schools. She loved spending time with Mell and her family, going to the lake house, and going out dancing. Fay was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1999 and never backed down from the challenges she faced. She continued life as an inspiration to her family and friends, setting the example of what it meant to be strong and to be a fighter. Fay is preceded in death by her father, Charles Perdue Jr. of St. Amant Louisiana, her step-father Sidney Gomez of Gonzales Louisiana, and her step-sister, Kathleen Bruno of St. Amant Louisiana. She is survived by her mother Hazel Causey Perdue Gomez of Gonzales Louisiana, her husband of 53 years, Mell Hulme of Braselton Georgia, her son Gavin Hulme of Between Georgia, her daughter Brooke Hulme of Braselton Georgia, her sister Patricia Perdue Carpenter (husband Darrell Carpenter) of Galvez Louisiana, her brother Randall Perdue (wife Jenny Perdue) of Grosse Tete Louisiana, her sister Vicki Perdue Badeaux (husband Panco Badeaux) of Rosedale Louisiana, her sister Sara Perdue Hebert (husband Troy Hebert) of Raceland Louisiana, and her brother Charles Perdue III (wife Onnie Perdue) of St. Francisville Louisiana. A funeral service honoring the life of Fay will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 1:00PM at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel. Interment will follow at New Liberty United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 10th from 4pm-7pm in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to in honor of Fay Hulme. The link for donations is :https://fundraise.michaeljfox.org/tf-2019/FayHulme Funeral Home Tom M. Wages Funeral Home - Lawrenceville Chapel

120 Scenic Highway

Lawrenceville , GA 30046

Tom M. Wages Funeral Home - Lawrenceville Chapel
120 Scenic Highway
Lawrenceville , GA 30046
(770) 963-2411

