Fay Lynette Jackson, age 63, a resident of Vidalia, LA since hurricane Katrina and a native of Denham Springs, she departed this life Aug. 16, 2019 at her home. Visitation at Roberts United Methodist Church, 201 Julia St., Denham Springs from 12 pm Saturday, Aug. 24th. until religious service at 2 pm. Conducted by Pastor Eunice Chigmira. Interment in Plainview Cemetery, Denham Springs. Fay was born to the late Annie Lockhart and David "Perk" Jackson. After the early passing of her mother, she was raised as a daughter by her maternal aunt Vera Lockhart Baker. She was a 1973 graduate of Lee High School in Baton Rouge. She attended Howard University, Washington D. C. and Spencer Business College, New Orleans. She attended various churches in her loving community of Vidalia and supported the Community Senior Center and sang in various church choirs. She leaves to cherish her memory, Aunt Vera Lockhart Baker of Baton Rouge; brothers, Sergeant Major Charles Jackson (RETIRED), Kileen, TX and Daniel (Mae) Jackson, New Orleans; sisters, Joyce Randoll and Gwendolyn Mitchell of San Francisco, CA and Linda Biggs; an uncle, Richard (Geraldine) Lockhart; aunts, Martha Lockhart and Josephine Lockhart; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Denham Springs. 225 665-8002

