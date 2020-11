Fay Patricia Visser passed away from natural causes on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the age of 84. She was born on November 26, 1935 and was a lifelong resident of the New Orleans area. She is preceded in death by her parents, Earl Vickery and Beatrice Guidroz and her beloved husband, Dirk "Dutch" Visser. She is survived by many friends, whom she considered family. Interment will be held at Lake Lawn Cemetery at a later date. An online guestbook is available at www.LeitzEaganFuneralHome.com.