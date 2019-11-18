Services for Mrs. Fay Yvonne Gore Hollingsworth of Burleson, Texas are 11:00 am Friday, November 22, 2019, at Riverwood Family Funeral Service with visitation from 10:00 until time of service with burial at Mt. Zion Church of Christ Cemetery in Brookhaven MS. Mrs. Yvonne Hollingsworth, 89, went to be with her Lord on November 16, 2019, in Burleson, Texas. She was born on August 31, 1930, to the late Isaac Wall Gore and Ora Estelle Crum Gore. She was a member of the Greenwell Springs Church of Christ and was a cosmetologist. Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Dennis G. Hollingsworth; brothers, Bobby Gore and Clement Gore and sister, Sybil G. Lesage. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Rick Hollingsworth and wife, Alice. Condolences and other information are available online at www.riverwoodfamily.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2019