Faye A. Guidry was born on December 30, 1954 and passed away on September 1, 2019. She was a native and resident of Lutcher, LA. She is survived by her brothers, Alvin (Ada) Guidry, Jr., Edward (Joan) Guidry, and Michael (Carrie) Guidry; godchild, Trish Guidry; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin Guidry, Sr. and Mary Ann Guidry; and sister, Bonnie Guidry. A memorial service will be held in her honor on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Paulina, LA. Mass will be celebrated at 12:00 pm. Interment will follow in the St. Joseph Mausoleum. Rose Lynn Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements. To view or sign the online guestbook, visit www.roselynnfuneralhome.com.