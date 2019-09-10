Faye A. Guidry was born on December 30, 1954 and passed away on September 1, 2019. She was a native and resident of Lutcher, LA. She is survived by her brothers, Alvin (Ada) Guidry, Jr., Edward (Joan) Guidry, and Michael (Carrie) Guidry; godchild, Trish Guidry; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin Guidry, Sr. and Mary Ann Guidry; and sister, Bonnie Guidry. A memorial service will be held in her honor on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Paulina, LA. Mass will be celebrated at 12:00 pm. Interment will follow in the St. Joseph Mausoleum. Rose Lynn Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements. To view or sign the online guestbook, visit www.roselynnfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 10 to Sept. 13, 2019