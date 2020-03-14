Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services 9348 Scenic Highway Baton Rouge , LA 70807 (225)-778-1612 Viewing 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Wesley United Methodist Church 544 Government St Baton Rouge , LA View Map Service 10:00 AM Wesley United Methodist Church 544 Government St. Baton Rouge , LA View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Wesley United Methodist Church 544 Government St Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Faye Burns Barnes had her home going Monday March 9, 2020 at the Lady of The Lake Hospital at the age of 91. Mrs. Barnes was a retired educator and music specialist for East Baton Rouge Parish School System. Mrs. Barnes was born Faye Eugenia Burns on March 2, 1929 to Frank and Laura Burns. Ms. Barnes began playing the piano at the age of 3 ½ with her mother as her first teacher. She was a child prodigy excelling in both music and dance resulting in an early-teen high school graduation and attaining he bachelor's degree by her late teens from Southern University. She continued her education with graduate degrees from both Louisiana State and Southern Universities. Her lifetime of services to church, school and community include over four decades as accompanist for the Baton Rouge Community Chorus and Playhouse, rehearsal pianist for Baton Rouge Community Chorus and Playhouse's music sessions for the Hollywood film, "Hurry Sundown"; world premiere of "Supper", Baton Rouge and Los Angeles, and world premier of "Exile" at Festival International de Louisiana in Lafayette, La. In 1993 she became Artistic Director of the Baton Rouge Community Chorus. Some of their productions included: "A Tribute to Valerian," "Centerstage with Black Music from B.B. King to Leontyne Price, and "Men of the Millennium In Harmony." Dedicated to the development and exposure of talent in young children, she organized school choirs. Children from these choirs performed with the Baton Rouge Community Chorus and Playhouse and as a children choir thought Baton Rouge. Additionally, Ms. Barnes began her services as a church musician at an early age and has remained an organist at Wesley United Methodist Church until a few days prior to her homegoing. She was a pianist/keyboardist for the Leroy Pero Jazz Ensemble; Adjudicator for De Bose National Piano Competition; pianist/organist for Multiple Choirs at Wesley United Methodist Church. Ms. Barnes has received numerous awards over the years some of which include: Southern University Jazz Alumnus of the Year 1993 (Alvin Batiste referred to her as "Baton Rouge's best kept secret), De Bose Laureate 2003, New Orleans Black Chorale Medal of Honor 2003, Wesley Laity 2006, Delta Sigma Theta Pearl 2006 and Lifetime Achievement Awards 2008. Affiliations include: Fellowship of United Methodists in Music and the Worship Arts, Board of Directors De Bose Foundation, Inc., Delta Sigma Theta, Wesley's United Methodist Women, Educators of Yesteryear and the Cardettes Social Club. She was married to the late Marcus J. Barnes and is survived by their son Derek and wife Selina with grandson Rashad and granddaughter Delilah which are residents of Boston, MA. All services will be Monday, March 16, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 544 Government St., Baton Rouge, La. The Viewing 9:00AM - 11:00AM. The Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Omega-Omega Service at 10:00AM. The Funeral Service 11:00AM - 1:00PM.

