"Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies. The heart of her husband (and children) doth safely trust her." Proverbs 31:10-11. Danette passed into the arms of her loving Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday 21, 2019 at her home in Baton Rouge due to cancer. She was 65 and a native of Baton Rouge. She leaves behind her husband, Bill Parker of Baton Rouge; a daughter, Elizabeth Parker; a son, William "Will" Parker and his fiancée, Blair Adcock; 2 grandsons, Landen Boudreaux and Mack Demoulin; two brothers: James Milton Thornhill of Tylertown, MS and Rex Wood Thornhill, Sr. of Baton Rouge; and numerous other relatives. She is preceded in death by her father and mother, James Milton Thornhill and Faye Wood Thornhill. She was a 1972 graduate of Glen Oaks High School and graduate and Master's graduate of Southeastern Louisiana University. She was a member of Broadmoor Baptist Church of Baton Rouge; member and Past Matron, Order of Eastern Star Chapter 23 of Central, LA; Assistant Scout Master of Troop 158, and Vigil Member of the Order of the Arrow. She and her husband were married 43 years. Visitation will be on Tuesday evening at Broadmoor Baptist Church, 9755 Goodwood Boulevard, from 5pm until 8pm. There will be an Eastern Star ceremony at 7pm. Visiting will resume on Wednesday at 8:30am and will continue until service at 11am, officiated by Rev. Bobby Rayburn. Interment will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory on Jefferson Highway. Pallbearers will be Daniel Parker, Landen Boudreaux, Mack Demoulin, Daniel Thornhill, Troy Thornhill, and Jimmy Thornhill. Rabenhorst Funeral Home East is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations to her husband to help with medical expenses would be appreciated.