Faye Marie Johnson Thompson
Faye Marie Johnson Thompson, 76, of Denham Springs, LA, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020. She loved gardening and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband, Bob Thompson; children Clara B. Day, David B. Beeson, Jr., and John W. Beeson and their spouses; stepchildren Edmund Thompson and Tamara Thompson; 6 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters; 2 brothers; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Brenda Beeson; a great-grandson, Spencer Ruka Day; and one sister. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, Sunday, November 8, from 12 p.m. until service at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. A special thank you to the SDU2 Unit nurse, Danika M. Mills, for the care and love given during this time. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
NOV
8
Service
02:00 PM
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
