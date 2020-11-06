Faye Marie Johnson Thompson, 76, of Denham Springs, LA, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020. She loved gardening and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband, Bob Thompson; children Clara B. Day, David B. Beeson, Jr., and John W. Beeson and their spouses; stepchildren Edmund Thompson and Tamara Thompson; 6 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters; 2 brothers; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Brenda Beeson; a great-grandson, Spencer Ruka Day; and one sister. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, Sunday, November 8, from 12 p.m. until service at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. A special thank you to the SDU2 Unit nurse, Danika M. Mills, for the care and love given during this time. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.