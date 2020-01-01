Faye McDowell

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Faye McDowell.
Service Information
Zoar Baptist Church
11848 Hooper Rd
Baton Rouge, LA 70818
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Central Funeral Home
9995 Hooper Rd.
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
3:00 PM
Central Funeral Home
9995 Hooper Rd.
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Faye McDowell, a native of Rustin, LA and resident of Central, LA, passed away on December 31, 2019 at the age of 86. She was preceded in death by her husband, Morris E. McDowell; and sons, Mickey and Richard McDowell. She is survived by children, Vicki (Wayne) Pepper and Steve (Stacy) McDowell; also her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held on Friday, Jan. 3rd at Central Funeral Home, 9995 Hooper Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70818 from 2pm-3pm with services beginning at 3pm. Burial will follow at Zoar Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.