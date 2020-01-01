Faye McDowell, a native of Rustin, LA and resident of Central, LA, passed away on December 31, 2019 at the age of 86. She was preceded in death by her husband, Morris E. McDowell; and sons, Mickey and Richard McDowell. She is survived by children, Vicki (Wayne) Pepper and Steve (Stacy) McDowell; also her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held on Friday, Jan. 3rd at Central Funeral Home, 9995 Hooper Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70818 from 2pm-3pm with services beginning at 3pm. Burial will follow at Zoar Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2020