A native and resident of Baton Rouge, Faye McDowell Sylvest passed away peacefully surrounded by family at home on Friday, June 26, 2020 at the age of 88. She was a graduate of Istrouma High School and went on to attend Louisiana College in Pineville, La. As one of the founding members of Foster Road Baptist Church and later, First Presbyterian Church of Zachary, she taught Sunday school to children often incorporating arts and crafts. Faye developed her artistic skills throughout her life and was a member of Mélange Art Guild of Zachary, La. Oil painting was her passion and she created a variety of beautiful paintings. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who is greatly loved and will be dearly missed. Faye is survived by her husband of 67 years, Dwight Laurence Sylvest; children, Kathy Sylvest Wiechert (husband, Steven) and Brenda Sylvest Salassi (husband, Michael); grandchildren, Lauren Salassi Birch (husband, Mark), Alicia Kirsten Wiechert (boyfriend, Jeffrey Buro), and Preston Michael Salassi (fiancé, Katie Royer); and great-grandchild, Ramey Noelle Birch. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mattie and Louis "Mac" Robertson McDowell; siblings, Robert Louis McDowell, Betty McDowell Leffel, Morris Eugene McDowell, and Elsie Julene McDowell; and infant twin grandchildren. Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802, from 12:00 pm until the Funeral Service at 2:00 pm, officiated by Pastor Jim Solomon. Burial arrangements will be private. Out of love and respect for family and friends, social distancing practices including masks are requested. The family wishes to thank Faye's caregivers, her dear neighbor and spiritual friend Linda Mitchell, and the staff of Pinnacle Hospice. Donations in her name may be made to the charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 27 to Jun. 30, 2020.