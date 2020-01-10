The Advocate Obituaries
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
Faye Rains


1926 - 2020
Faye Rains Obituary
Faye Rains, 93, a native of New Orleans, Louisiana and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on January 7, 2020. She was born in New Orleans on January 31, 1926. Faye graduated from Behrman High School in Algiers and attended business school in Baton Rouge. She was the first female to manage a PPG glass depot. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Faye enjoyed swimming, dancing, and LSU sports. She is survived by daughters Nannette Angona (Van), Denise Robelot (Al), Jolie Cheri (David) and son Paul Cheri (Gail); daughter in law Connie Crasto; grandchildren Chris, Jennifer, Kevin, Reed, and Lyle; step grandchildren Gina, Van, and Jessica; and their families. She is preceded in death by her parents Henry and Leah DeBlanc; sister Dorothy Boudreaux; husbands Lloyd Crasto Sr, Edmond Cheri Sr., and Roy Rains; Children Lloyd Crasto Jr., Edmond Cheri Jr., and Henry Cheri. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Faye's caretakers in her last days, especially Aggie, Kayla, and Carla, Karen, and staff at Life Source Hospice. Visitation is at Resthaven Funeral Home in Baton Rouge on Monday, January 13th, from 9:00 A.M. until the service at 11:00 A.M. Services conducted by Fr. Jarrett Fontenot, Holy Cross Anglican Church.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 10 to Jan. 13, 2020
