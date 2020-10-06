1/
Faye Rogillio Tubbs
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Faye's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Faye Rogillio Tubbs, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, she passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020, at the age of 81. She was a faithful and active member of Church of the Way Presbyterian Church, and was a recent parishioner of Faith Presbyterian Church. She was an avid Tigers fan and loved everything LSU. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Darrell L. Tubbs; her daughter, Tammie Tubbs Thompson and husband Jeffrey Thompson; her son, Randy Tubbs; and her grandson, Brennan Bobrik. She is preceded in death by her parents, Herman F. and Helen G. Rogillio; her sister, Patsy Nason; and her brother, John Herman Rogillio. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd, from 9am until service at 10am. Burial will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. In honor of her love of LSU Sports, please feel free to show your Tiger Spirit in your attire! Go Tigers! Memorial donations would be appreciated to the American Lung Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
Send Flowers
OCT
8
Service
10:00 AM
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
825 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 372-7687
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved