Faye Rogillio Tubbs, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, she passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020, at the age of 81. She was a faithful and active member of Church of the Way Presbyterian Church, and was a recent parishioner of Faith Presbyterian Church. She was an avid Tigers fan and loved everything LSU. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Darrell L. Tubbs; her daughter, Tammie Tubbs Thompson and husband Jeffrey Thompson; her son, Randy Tubbs; and her grandson, Brennan Bobrik. She is preceded in death by her parents, Herman F. and Helen G. Rogillio; her sister, Patsy Nason; and her brother, John Herman Rogillio. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd, from 9am until service at 10am. Burial will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. In honor of her love of LSU Sports, please feel free to show your Tiger Spirit in your attire! Go Tigers! Memorial donations would be appreciated to the American Lung Association
.