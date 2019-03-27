Faye Stamey, a native of Pensacola, Florida and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on March 25, 2019 at the age of 87. She was preceded in death by her husband, D. J. Stamey, and son, Kerry Stamey. She is survived by her son, Robert Stamey, and his wife, LaVonne Martin, and by her grandchildren, Bryan Stamey and Alicia Stamey. There will be a graveside service at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 30th at Greenoaks Memorial Park.
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
(225) 925-5331
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2019