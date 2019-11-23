Proverbs 31:28-29 Her children shall rise up and call her blessed: her husband also and he praises her: many women have done excellently, but you surpass them all. September 6, 1939 Faye "Mimi" Young Silvio was born into this world and on November 22, 2019 she gained her angel wings. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, John "JR" Silvio and her parents, Doc and Marie Young, 2 brothers and their wives, and 2 brothers-in-laws and 1 sister in law. She is survived by her children and their spouses-Lisa (Abby) Campo, Tara Smith Shelton, Bobby (Michele) Silvio, and Karen (Richie) Martello; Grandchildren Kelli LaCroix, Amber Silvio, Shane Campo, Tori Erickson, Shelby Devillier, Kaylyn Martello, Hannah Brown, and Ned-Ryan Martello; 11 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her sisters Sue McCall, Gail (Roy) Rushing; brothers Loyd (Martha) Young, and Glen (Shirley) Young; Brother-in-law Joe (Connie) Silvio and sisters-in-law, Theresa Campagna, Marie Maranto and Anna Marie Silvio. Pallbearers are Abby Campo, Shane Campo, Nick LaCroix, Richie Martello, Ned-Ryan Martello, and Hayden Debate and honorary pallbearer Carson Graham. Visitation will be on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Rabenhorst East Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Blvd., from 11:00 a.m. until a Funeral Service at 2:00 p.m., officiated by Rev. Huey Moak and Rev. Mike Morris. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. We would like to extend our greatest and most sincere thanks to her sister-in-love, Connie Silvio, for her faithfulness to Mom during her illness. Also to Megan and Jackie from Amedisys for their care, compassion, and patience for our Mom and for the many questions during her illness.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019