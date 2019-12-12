Fayette Laverne Johnson Williams, a native and resident of Plaquemine, departed this life on Monday, December 9, 2019. Visitation will be held at the St. Matthew Baptist Church, 22910 Warren Street, Plaquemine, LA on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Visitation resumes Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. until religious service at 11:30 a.m. conducted by Rev. Nolon C. Carlin. Interment Little Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. She is survived by three daughters and one son-in-law; Deborah (Carl) Washington, Lisa Williams and Shalonda Harvey. One son and one daughter-in-law: Randall Paul (Aneitra) Williams. 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Arrangements entrusted to Pugh's Mortuary, 58233 Plaquemine, LA. (225-687-2860).
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019