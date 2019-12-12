Fayette Laverne Johnson Williams

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fayette Laverne Johnson Williams.
Service Information
Pugh's Mortuary Llc
58233 Plaquemine St
Plaquemine, LA
70764
(225)-687-2860
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
St. Matthew Baptist Church
22910 Warren Street
Plaquemine, LA
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Matthew Baptist Church
22910 Warren Street
Plaquemine, LA
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Matthew Baptist Church,
22910 Warren Street,
Plaquemine, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Fayette Laverne Johnson Williams, a native and resident of Plaquemine, departed this life on Monday, December 9, 2019. Visitation will be held at the St. Matthew Baptist Church, 22910 Warren Street, Plaquemine, LA on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Visitation resumes Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. until religious service at 11:30 a.m. conducted by Rev. Nolon C. Carlin. Interment Little Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. She is survived by three daughters and one son-in-law; Deborah (Carl) Washington, Lisa Williams and Shalonda Harvey. One son and one daughter-in-law: Randall Paul (Aneitra) Williams. 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Arrangements entrusted to Pugh's Mortuary, 58233 Plaquemine, LA. (225-687-2860).
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.