A native of Paulina and a resident of Lutcher. She passed away at 7:23 P.M., Friday, February 15, 2019 at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans. She was 58. Visiting at King Solomon Baptist Church, Courseault Street, Lutcher, Friday, February 22, 2019 from 9:00 a.m., until Religious Services at 10:00 a.m. conducted by the Rev. Rowdy Scott, Sr. Interment in Antioch B.C. Cemetery in Paulina. Survived by her husband, Allen Brown. Two daughters: Allyneika and Allyneisha Brown and her son, Allen Brown. A sister, Sonja Marcell. Her brothers: Michael (Jennifer) Marcell, and Dwayne Marcell and fiance' Darlene Mayho. Also numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents: Freeman Marcelll, Sr., and Georgia Noel Marcell. Her brother, Freeman Marcell, Jr. BRAZIER-WATSON FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS. Visit us at www.brazierwatson.com to sign our guest book.
|
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2019