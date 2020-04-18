Chairman of Deacons, Feaster Dorsey departed this life on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital. 2 Timothy 4:7 "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith". He was born March 25, 1937 to the union of Albertha and Willie Dorsey. Feaster accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized by the late Reverend White at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. He graduated from Iberville High School, attended and graduated from Southern University with both his Bachelors and Master's degrees and 30 hours toward his Doctorate. As a Southern University student, he won accolades as a member of the S.U. Marching and Concert Band, The Human Jukebox. He served in the US Air Force for four years, then becoming a guidance counselor and teacher at Dawson High School in St. Francisville, La. Feaster was an insurance salesman and retired from New York Life Insurance after 34 years of service. He also went on to teach again at Glasgow Middle School in Baton Rouge, LA. During his time at Glasgow Middle he was also a devoted football and basketball coach. He was a lifelong fan of those Southern University Jaguars as well as the New Orleans Saints; He was an avid bowler in many leagues over his lifetime. Feaster served as President of the American Legion Howard Johnson Post 557 in Gonzales, LA and was the head deacon of the St. Paul Baptist Church in Gonzales, LA, until his illness. He is survived by his spouse of 28 years, Patricia A. Dorsey; his children, Susan Dorsey Morrison (Eric), Anissa L. Dorsey, Toya Jackson Pierce (Corey), Brandi Dorsey, Brandon Dorsey, Jacquetta Gayden (Jerry) and Fenishia J. Dorsey; 10 grandchildren, Nicole and Nicholas Morrison, Aidan and Aubree Favorite, Jayce and Jayde Gayden, Malik and Achish Dorsey, Tori Pierce, and Hailey Dorsey, brother Larry Dorsey, god-child Azzurea Curry, loving aunt Francis Lewis,his favorite nephew Larry Dorsey, Jr. and a host of other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Albertha Dorsey, his son Lawrence Jones, and brothers, Willie, James, Bertrand, and Joseph Dorsey, and many other loved ones. A memorial service was previously held on Saturday, April 11 at St. Paul Baptist Church in Gonzales, La., 10438 Boudreaux Rd., Gonzales, La.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020.