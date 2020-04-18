Feaster Dorsey
1937 - 2020
Chairman of Deacons, Feaster Dorsey departed this life on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital. 2 Timothy 4:7 "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith". He was born March 25, 1937 to the union of Albertha and Willie Dorsey. Feaster accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized by the late Reverend White at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. He graduated from Iberville High School, attended and graduated from Southern University with both his Bachelors and Master's degrees and 30 hours toward his Doctorate. As a Southern University student, he won accolades as a member of the S.U. Marching and Concert Band, The Human Jukebox. He served in the US Air Force for four years, then becoming a guidance counselor and teacher at Dawson High School in St. Francisville, La. Feaster was an insurance salesman and retired from New York Life Insurance after 34 years of service. He also went on to teach again at Glasgow Middle School in Baton Rouge, LA. During his time at Glasgow Middle he was also a devoted football and basketball coach. He was a lifelong fan of those Southern University Jaguars as well as the New Orleans Saints; He was an avid bowler in many leagues over his lifetime. Feaster served as President of the American Legion Howard Johnson Post 557 in Gonzales, LA and was the head deacon of the St. Paul Baptist Church in Gonzales, LA, until his illness. He is survived by his spouse of 28 years, Patricia A. Dorsey; his children, Susan Dorsey Morrison (Eric), Anissa L. Dorsey, Toya Jackson Pierce (Corey), Brandi Dorsey, Brandon Dorsey, Jacquetta Gayden (Jerry) and Fenishia J. Dorsey; 10 grandchildren, Nicole and Nicholas Morrison, Aidan and Aubree Favorite, Jayce and Jayde Gayden, Malik and Achish Dorsey, Tori Pierce, and Hailey Dorsey, brother Larry Dorsey, god-child Azzurea Curry, loving aunt Francis Lewis,his favorite nephew Larry Dorsey, Jr. and a host of other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Albertha Dorsey, his son Lawrence Jones, and brothers, Willie, James, Bertrand, and Joseph Dorsey, and many other loved ones. A memorial service was previously held on Saturday, April 11 at St. Paul Baptist Church in Gonzales, La., 10438 Boudreaux Rd., Gonzales, La.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My thoughts are with you and your family in your loss, with sympathy and love.
Janet Harvey
Friend
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Pete & Pat Moore
Friend
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Jean Jones Griffith
Family
I am glad his suffering has stopped.
Anissa Dorsey
Daughter
Pat and Family: Saying prayers and sending condolences. God is your anchor. Lean on Him.
Carol Brown: Your Classmate/Your Friend
Carol Brown
Classmate
Pat I'm so sorry for your lost . Earth's loss is heaven gain. Praying for your family..
Ethel Watis Williams
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
linda nash
Friend
Our Prayers & Thoughts are with you and your Family. Very sorry for your losses!!
Wanda Darville
It is in a time like this we really have to let Jesus fix it for you because He knows exactly what and how to do your healing. Our prayers of comfort are with you during this time of sorrow. Love in Jesus. Menia & Etta
Etta Brown
Friend
Sorry for your lost Pat! Praying for you and your family!
Tamica Landry
Friend
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Joseph Lewis Jr.
With Deepest Sympathy and prayers
Sylvia Burnett Payton and Husband The Paytons
Classmate
I will truly miss Deacon Dorsey and his joking nature. But God knew he was tired and took him home. Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you Pat and your loved one today and always.
Gloria Bailey
Pat and family sorry for your loss The LORD is my SHIELD my Heart Trust in Him and I am Helped Continue to Trust in Him and Believe Praying For You and the family Sorry I cant Be With you
Verla Bush
Family
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Emanuel Mitchell
Brother
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Gail Boudreaux
Coworker
