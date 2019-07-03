Felicia Ell "Phoebe" Anderson a native of Baton Rouge and resident of Maringouin passed away Friday June 28, 2019 at the age of 51. Visiting Saturday July 06, 2019 8:00am until Religious Service at 10:00am at Mount Gideon Baptist Church 77700 West Oak Lane Maringouin, La. Interment in Church Cemetery. She is survived by her Husband Kelvin Anderson, Three Daughters Jalysia Anderson, Collene Anderson, and Kelyndra Anderson, A Grand Daughter. Hailey Wyatt, Two Sisters Beckie Hicks and Rhonda (Geroid) Anderson, Two Brothers Rev Randy (Kathy) Ell and Ferdinand (Geraldine) Southall Jr, Aunt, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Numerous other Relatives and Friends including her Dog Sasha Marie. Professional Service Entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 3 to July 6, 2019