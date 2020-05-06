Felix Joseph Sagona, 97, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2020 in Sugar Land, TX. He was born February 6, 1923 in Barton, LA, the firstborn of seven children of Michel Sagona and Mary Grisaffe. Felix grew up in Barton, LA and graduated from Donaldsonville High School. He met the love of his life, Margaret Daigle, while working at his father's store when she was visiting her sister Eunice, who lived across the lane. Their first date was the high school prom; they were married May 17, 1944 in Belle Rose, LA and settled in Baton Rouge, where he began his career at Exxon. After serving in the US Army during WWII, he and Margaret started their family in Baton Rouge, living there until 2018, when they moved near their youngest daughter, Meg, in Sugar Land, TX. Felix and Margaret celebrated 75 happy years together in 2019, surrounded by friends and family. Felix's greatest passion was his family, and he spent most of his time providing for them and nurturing them. He was a skilled musician, playing guitar, trumpet and harmonica; and was still entertaining family and friends until days before his death. He relished spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, and to the end his face would light up when he would get visits from any of them. He was a lifelong LSU fan, attending baseball and football games. He was an avid bowler, participated in Senior Olympics, volunteered extensively for St. Vincent de Paul (receiving their Top Hat Hall of Fame award in 2011), and tutored students with the East Baton Rouge Parish School District. He was a founding member of Our Lady of Mercy Parish in Baton Rouge, was an usher there for 67 years and a Eucharistic Minister and was inducted into their Hall of Fame. He was never at a loss for words and always quick with a smile, funny retort or tease. Felix is survived by his wife, Margaret Daigle Sagona; his daughters, Sue Zammit of Arroyo Grande, CA, and Rosie Sagona and Meg Williams of Sugar Land, Texas; his son, Jerry Sagona of Gilbert, AZ; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; his sister, Catherine Bagala; and his brothers Raymond and Charles Sagona. Graveside services will be held May 9, 2020 at Resthaven Gardens of Memory in Baton Rouge, LA. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Donations in memory of Felix may be made to Our Lady of Mercy St. Vincent de Paul Conference of Baton Rouge. We all miss you and love you, Felix/Tut/Dad/Pawpaw. Arrangements were made through Crowder Funeral Home, 2422 E. Broadway St. Pearland, TX 77581, 281-412-3000.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store