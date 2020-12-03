1/1
Felton Brown Sr.
Felton Brown, Sr. entered into eternal rest at St. Clare Rehabilitation Center on Monday, November 30, 2020. He was an 84 year old native of Clinton, Louisiana and resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Viewing at Greater Beechgrove B.C. on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until service at 11:00 a.m. conducted by Rev. Keno Spurlock; interment at St. Paul Cemetery, Clinton. Survivors include his children, Felton Brown, Jr. (Elaine), Gonzales, Louisiana; Karen Rogers, Steven (Laetitia), David, Kevin and Kenny Brown, Jackie Carter, James Gordon and Joy Smith; siblings, Edna Hickman, Lottie Robinson, James, Sr. (Rosie) and Ernest Brown; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends; preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, and a brother. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.

Published in The Advocate from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Greater Beechgrove B.C.
DEC
5
Service
11:00 AM
Greater Beechgrove B.C.
Funeral services provided by
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-3802
