Felton Brown, Sr. entered into eternal rest at St. Clare Rehabilitation Center on Monday, November 30, 2020. He was an 84 year old native of Clinton, Louisiana and resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Viewing at Greater Beechgrove B.C. on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until service at 11:00 a.m. conducted by Rev. Keno Spurlock; interment at St. Paul Cemetery, Clinton. Survivors include his children, Felton Brown, Jr. (Elaine), Gonzales, Louisiana; Karen Rogers, Steven (Laetitia), David, Kevin and Kenny Brown, Jackie Carter, James Gordon and Joy Smith; siblings, Edna Hickman, Lottie Robinson, James, Sr. (Rosie) and Ernest Brown; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends; preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, and a brother. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store