Or Copy this URL to Share

Felton D. "Ganstaman" Simms was born on June 30, 1948, and made his transition on May 1,2020. He leaves behind his devoted wife of 53 years, 2 children, 7 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, his mother, sister, and a host of other family friends and relatives. His celebration of life was held on May 7, 2020 and May 8, 2020.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store