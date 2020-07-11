Funeral services will be held for Mr. Felton Joseph Gautreau on Monday, July 13, 11:00 am at St. Mark Catholic Church. Visitation will take place at Ourso Funeral Home on Sunday, July 12, 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and again on Monday morning, 9:00 am until 10:30 am. Burial will take place at Hope Haven Cemetery of Gonzales. Mr. Gautreau was a U.S. Army veteran. He was an excellent mechanic and was known to be able to fix anything. Mr. Gautreau enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening but more than anything, he loved spending time with his family. He will be deeply missed by all who loved him. He is survived by his son, Kent "Flute" Gautreau; daughters, Paula Spooner, Marcy Gautreau, Jill Gautreau and significant other Troy Trippi, Amy Gautreau and fiance' Meaux Broussard; grandchildren, Dustin DeBenedetto, Brad Spooner and wife Jessica, Brittney Santora and husband Daniel, Kelsey Gros; great-grandchildren, Aubree Gros, Paxton Santora, Knox Spooner; brothers, Barney Gautreau, Kern Gautreau and sisters, Rita Mae Gautreaux and Jeanne Lambert. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nita Simpson Gautreau; grandchildren, Shea Coulon, Brian Gros Jr., parents, Allie Gautreau and Vivian Braud Gautreau; brothers, John Gautreau, Edward Gautreau, Nelson Gautreau and sister, Verla Lambert. Pallbearers will be Dustin DeBenedetto, Kevin Roussel, Bart Smith, Troy Trippi, Meaux Broussard and Nicholas Dupuy. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales (www.oursofh.com
) is in charge of arrangements.