Felton Louis Gage entered into eternal rest on August 16, 2020 at the age of 67. He was a Retired Fabricator. Survived by his wife, Joyce L. Gage; daughters, Adrainne (Dexter) Bergeron, Sherri (Delvin) Wright and Felicia M. Gage; stepsons, Jason, Dervin (Latisha) and Darrell Lewis; sister, Ethel (James) Collins; brothers, Willie Gage, Rev. Lee Gage, Rev. Ephen (Delories) Gage and Herman (Sadie) Gage; 18 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Herman Gage, Sr. and Ethel Gage and sister, Barbara Ann Gage. Viewing only Friday, August 28, 2020 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation Saturday, August 29, 2020 9:00 am to 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center. Rev. Lee Gage officiating. Interment Hope Cemetery. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com