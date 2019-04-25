Felton "Cool Breeze" Williams Sr.

Service Information
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA
70791
(225)-654-3802
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
4415 Groom Road
Baker, LA
View Map
Obituary
Felton "Cool Breeze" Williams, Sr. departed this life on Monday, April 22, 2019 at his home in Zachary, LA. He was 76 and a retiree from Coca-Cola Bottling Co. (Fleet Manager) after 43 years of service. Memorial Celebration of his Life will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 am at 4415 Groom Road, Baker Louisiana. Burial at Southern Memorial Gardens, Baton Rouge, LA. Survived by his wife, Cora Cochran Williams; three sons, Kerry, Kennith and Felton Williams, Jr. (Aliseia), two daughters, Renita Williams Thomas (Oliver, III) and Shelia Thomas (Micah); three sisters, Diane Horton, Jennifer Johnson and Vernita Barlow; two brothers, McArthur Thomas and Don (Stephanie) Banks, seven grandchildren, Marcus Williams, Kori Thomas, Kreig (Yuri) Thomas, Kendal (Jesse) Thomas, Daniel, Tyrese and Sissy Thomas; and one great-grandson, Kamrin Thomas Hill. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the The Felton A. Williams, Sr. Memorial Fund at any Hancock/Whitney Bank.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019
