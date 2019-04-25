Felton "Cool Breeze" Williams, Sr. departed this life on Monday, April 22, 2019 at his home in Zachary, LA. He was 76 and a retiree from Coca-Cola Bottling Co. (Fleet Manager) after 43 years of service. Memorial Celebration of his Life will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 am at 4415 Groom Road, Baker Louisiana. Burial at Southern Memorial Gardens, Baton Rouge, LA. Survived by his wife, Cora Cochran Williams; three sons, Kerry, Kennith and Felton Williams, Jr. (Aliseia), two daughters, Renita Williams Thomas (Oliver, III) and Shelia Thomas (Micah); three sisters, Diane Horton, Jennifer Johnson and Vernita Barlow; two brothers, McArthur Thomas and Don (Stephanie) Banks, seven grandchildren, Marcus Williams, Kori Thomas, Kreig (Yuri) Thomas, Kendal (Jesse) Thomas, Daniel, Tyrese and Sissy Thomas; and one great-grandson, Kamrin Thomas Hill. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the The Felton A. Williams, Sr. Memorial Fund at any Hancock/Whitney Bank.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019