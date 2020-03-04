Guest Book View Sign Service Information Treasures of Life 315 East Airline Highway Gramercy , LA 70052 (225)-258-4039 Visitation 8:00 AM First Community Antioch Baptist Church 10860 Highway 3125 Lutcher , LA View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM First Community Antioch Baptist Church 10860 Highway 3125 Lutcher , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Rev. Ferdinand Gaines, Jr. departed this life on February 29, 2020 after a brief illness surrounded by his loving family at the age of 75 years old. He was born in Gramercy, La on August 15, 1944 to Viola and Ferdinand Gaines, Jr. Rev. Gaines was married to Carolyn Williams Gaines. They were the proud parents of six children and grandparents of thirteen grandchildren. He loved his wife and family dearly. He prided himself on being a great husband and father. He especially enjoyed family gatherings. He is survived by his devoted wife, Carolyn W. Gaines; six children: Kevin H. Criddle and wife, Allison Criddle; Ferdinand Gaines, III and wife, DeWanda Gaines; Lanore G. Davis and husband, Rev. Craig Davis; Connie C. Jackson and husband, Jacque Jackson; DeNora D. Gaines; and Derrin K. Gaines and wife, Sheryl B. Gaines; adopted children: George and Roxanne J. Payne; grandchildren: Dominique, Jarvis, Davon, Quindon, Monique, Anthony, Kalen, Kyle, Ryan, Jeremy, Marvion, and Kiersten; sisters: Verna Gaines Dean and LaRhonda Gaines Wilson; sisters-in-law: Linda W. Bailey, Beatrice M. Williams and Katherine Williams; brothers-in-law: Percy Williams, Edward G. Johnson, Lionel Bailey and Ron Wilson, Sr; godmother: Senoria Matthews; godchildren: Vanessa Brooks Mckarry, Claudia F. Williams and Khasei Demire Scott; and a host of other relatives and devoted friends. He loved studying and preaching God's word. He was a Christian gentleman who loved all of God's Children and spent most of his time ministering to the needs of others. He is preceded in death by his parents: Ferdinand Gaines, Sr and Viola S. Gaines and grandchildren: Shannoez Webster and Coty Foreman. In lieu of flowers, The Family is asking that a donation be made to the one of the following charitable organizations: Amy Loidosis Foundation, National Kidney Association, .

