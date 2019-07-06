Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ferol Cox Hebert. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Send Flowers Obituary

Ferol Cox Hebert was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on June 13, 1948, to Ross E. and Billie M. Cox. She married Alfred Roy Hebert on December 21, 1969, and they had two daughters, Kristan in 1972 and Leigh in 1974. Ferol passed away on July 3, 2019. Ferol was predeceased by her father, Ross E. Cox, Sr. and her brother Ross E. Cox, Jr. She is survived by her husband, Roy Hebert, daughter, Kristan Hebert, Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and daughter, Leigh Hebert and her significant other, James P. Manasseh, Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She is also survived by her mother, Billie M. Cox, sister Martha C. Lee and husband Clifton M. Lee, brother James W. Cox and wife Sue Anne, and brother Charles E. Cox and wife Kim. Ferol is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Ferol graduated from Louisiana State University in 1970 and embarked on a brief teaching career before beginning her own family. At the same time, she obtained her real estate broker license and dabbled in real estate. Once the children were old enough, she opened and operated a small business before entering the mortgage loan business. She was a very successful mortgage loan officer for a number of financial institutions in Baton Rouge in a career that lasted over twenty five years. Upon retiring, Ferol spent most of her time making herself available for her family and friends, whether it was driving her nephew to school or jobs, cooking meals or treats, or running errands for others. She also spent a lot of time with her companion, Fritz, her Great Dane. There is always a special bond between mothers and daughters and Ferol's devotion to her mom, Billie, was no exception. She devoted special attention to Billie whether it was just chatting on the phone several times a day, taking her to appointments, or fixing something special for her. Ferol was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority, the Junior League of Baton Rouge, and the Baton Rouge Country Club. Ferol's successes in life were many but she was most proud that she raised two daughters and one husband. While there were ups and downs, we never doubted that she loved us. That does not mean we agreed all the time and, it seemed sometimes, we never agreed, but we lived and loved. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation which will be at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70815 on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 5:30 PM-8:30 PM. Funeral services will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 10:00 AM with visitation beginning at 9:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Capital Area CASA Association, 848 Louisiana Avenue, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70802, or to the . Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 6 to July 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

