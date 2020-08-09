1/1
Ferriel White David
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ferriel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
2 Timothy 4:7, "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." Ferriel White David, 79, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at OLOL. She was a resident of Zachary, LA and a graduate of Pride High School. She was retired from the United States Postal Service. She was a member of Galilee Baptist Church. She is survived by her son Jeff David and his wife, Laura; granddaughter Destiny Taylor; grandson Kyle Thornton and his wife Hannah and great-granddaughter Delilah Thornton; two brothers, David White and Louis Meadows; seven sisters: Carolyn Bond; Faye Durbin; Myrtice Flowers; Mary Ann Gerage; Heather Meadows; Barbara Reeves; and Yvonne Singleton; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carol David; father Elisha White; mother Jessie White; stepmother Edith White; brothers Alfred White; G.B. White; Tommy Lloyd White; and Newman Meadows; sisters Ann Martin and Brenda Meadows. There will be a visitation in the gym of Galilee Baptist Church; 11050 Greenwell Springs-Port Hudson Road, Hwy 64, Zachary, LA on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 10am until funeral services at 12noon, conducted by Brother Andrew Williams. Interment in the church cemetery. Masks are required for anyone attending services or visitation. Pallbearers will be Brandon Reeves, Dale Terrell, Brant White, Fred White, Lloyd White, and Mike White. Honorary pallbearers will be her brothers David White and Louis Meadows; and her heavenly brothers Alfred White, G.B. White, Tommy Lloyd White, and Newman Meadows. The family would like to especially thank Ferriel's friend and caregiver Shine Phenald who was such a blessing, not only to her but to the entire family. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Galilee Baptist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
11
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Galilee Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA - Zachary
4230 High Street
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-4480
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved