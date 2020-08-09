2 Timothy 4:7, "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." Ferriel White David, 79, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at OLOL. She was a resident of Zachary, LA and a graduate of Pride High School. She was retired from the United States Postal Service. She was a member of Galilee Baptist Church. She is survived by her son Jeff David and his wife, Laura; granddaughter Destiny Taylor; grandson Kyle Thornton and his wife Hannah and great-granddaughter Delilah Thornton; two brothers, David White and Louis Meadows; seven sisters: Carolyn Bond; Faye Durbin; Myrtice Flowers; Mary Ann Gerage; Heather Meadows; Barbara Reeves; and Yvonne Singleton; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carol David; father Elisha White; mother Jessie White; stepmother Edith White; brothers Alfred White; G.B. White; Tommy Lloyd White; and Newman Meadows; sisters Ann Martin and Brenda Meadows. There will be a visitation in the gym of Galilee Baptist Church; 11050 Greenwell Springs-Port Hudson Road, Hwy 64, Zachary, LA on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 10am until funeral services at 12noon, conducted by Brother Andrew Williams. Interment in the church cemetery. Masks are required for anyone attending services or visitation. Pallbearers will be Brandon Reeves, Dale Terrell, Brant White, Fred White, Lloyd White, and Mike White. Honorary pallbearers will be her brothers David White and Louis Meadows; and her heavenly brothers Alfred White, G.B. White, Tommy Lloyd White, and Newman Meadows. The family would like to especially thank Ferriel's friend and caregiver Shine Phenald who was such a blessing, not only to her but to the entire family. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.