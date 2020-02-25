Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ferrill Ann Lott Coates. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-372-7687 Service 12:00 PM St. James Episcopal Church 208 N 4th St. Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ferrill Ann Lott Coates, a longtime resident of Baton Rouge, died peacefully on February 22, 2020 surrounded by the love of her family at the age of 75. She is survived by three daughters and two sons-in-law, Jan Coates Hunsaker and husband Sam, Amy Johns, Anna Katherine Coates Bardwell and husband Scott, and son, Jesse Hunter Coates and wife Lindsay; nine grandchildren, Wiley and Katherine Hunsaker, Tee and Justin Johns, Caroline, Michael and Andrew Bardwell and Isabelle, William and Mary Katherine Coates; sister, Rosalind Boos Lott: brother, Hulon Augustus Lott and wife Noel. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 44 years Jesse Coates Jr, her father Dr. Hulon Augustus Lott and her mother Mildred Tisdale Lott. Ferrill Ann was a loving wife and mother who gave back generously to the community with both her time and her talents. The love that Ferrill Ann spread to those around her was an outpouring of the affection she felt from her husband Jesse and her deep Christian faith. In her first career, she was a second grade teacher at St. James Episcopal Day School. Upon having children, she committed her energy and talents to raising her young family, while still finding time to take on many creative endeavors and serve both her church and community. One of her distinct passions was outdoor environments. She was especially interested in the restorative qualities of nature and how nature's beauty could draw people closer to God. Later in life she was able to combine her interests and creative gifts with a Master's degree in Landscape Architecture from Louisiana State University. She then blessed many with her talents by creating special outdoor areas that cultivate spiritual renewal and promote community. Ferrill Ann also loved being with her friends, family and her Garden District neighbors. She was a host to many of them and they will remember with fondness the plentiful food and lively conversations around her dinner table. Services will be held at St. James Episcopal Church beginning at 12 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, with a time of fellowship and visitation following the service. A private family burial will be held prior to the services at the Young Family Cemetery in The Plains. Pallbearers will be Wiley Hunsaker, Tee Johns, Justin Johns, Michael Bardwell, Andrew Bardwell and William Coates. The family would like to express their deep gratitude to Joy Safer, her devoted and loving caregiver of 8 years, as well as Sheila Stevens and Debra Burton who cared for her in her later years. In addition, the family would like to express their appreciation to the outstanding staff at The Pearl at Jamestown. In addition, the family would like to express their appreciation to the outstanding staff at The Pearl at Jamestown. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages a memorial contribution be made to either the LSU Hilltop Arboretum, one of Ferrill Ann's favorite places to visit www.lsu.edu/hilltop/support or to St. James Episcopal Church, 208 N 4th St., Baton Rouge, LA 70801. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2020

