Ferry Dean Nichols was called to glory on Monday June 1, 2020 at the age of 74. She was born September 12, 1945 in Amite, Louisiana to the late Joseph S. Williams and Audrey L. Brown. She is survived by her son Joseph S. Nichols, her two daughter's Alena J. Wright and Ashley N. Peoples. Visitation services shall be held on Wednesday 06/10/2020 at Wilson – Wooddale Funeral Home; 1553 Wooddale Blvd., 70806 from 10:00am- 12:00pm. Grave site Funeral Services at Southern Memorial 3012 Blount Rd. Baton Rouge 70807 at 1:00pm. You may view the announcement on www.wilsonwoodalefh.com.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.