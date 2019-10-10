Guest Book View Sign Service Information McKneely Funeral Home - Amite 110 E. Factory St. Amite , LA 70422 (985)-748-7178 Visitation 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM McKneely Funeral Home - Amite 110 E. Factory St. Amite , LA 70422 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Amite Church of Christ Service 11:00 AM Amite Church of Christ Send Flowers Obituary

Fieldon John Fulda, a resident of Amite, LA, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Terrebonne General Medical Center in Houma, LA. He was born April 30, 1931 in Camden, AR and was 88 years of age. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and teacher. He was a music educator for over five decades, including Southeastern Christian College and Burgin High School in Kentucky; and at Amite High School, where he taught band and choir for 28 years. He loved his band and choir "kids" through whom his legacy continues. He is also a retired Church of Christ minister serving in Indiana, Kentucky and Louisiana. He received his Bachelor of Music Degree from LSU and Master's Degree from SLU. He was proud to be a member of the Golden Band from Tigerland and was a lifelong LSU sports fan, beginning as a Boy Scout assisting spectators. His voice will be missed during the national anthem and alma mater at LSU home football games. He was a featured soloist in numerous oratorios and other religious works throughout the U.S. and performed in and directed local theater productions. For many summers he was the director at Antioch Music Camp in Kentucky. He was an alumnus of Amite High School, where he was a member of the Key Club and was elected Tri-State Governor. He was a co-founder of the Tangi Dog Training Club and a member of the Amite Arts Council. He loved reading, fishing, and was an avid beekeeper. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Clytae Wright Fulda; three daughters, Jana Fulda Russell and Greg, Lisa Caryn Fulda and David Lam, and Beth Fulda van Mullem and Robbie; grandchildren, Johanna Garland-Fulda Russell, Lauren Ansley van Mullem and Julia Catherine van Mullem; brother, George Earle Fulda, Sr., step-grandchildren, Sarah and Jerod King, Megan and Mark McCarver, Justin and Lydia Russell, and Benjamin and Katy Russell; and nieces and nephews, Chuck, Cindy, George and Nina. 