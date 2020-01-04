Filice Crump Wilson, a native of Maringouin, resident of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away Thursday December 26, 2019 at Piedmont Fayette Hospital in Fayette Georgia at the age of 100. Religious Service was held at Divine Faith Ministries in Jonesboro, Georgia on Saturday January 04, 2020 at 11:00am. Visitation Monday January 06, 2020 from 3:00pm to 6:00pm at A Wesley Funeral Home 10810 Ventress Dr Maringouin, La. Graveside Service Tuesday January 07, 2020 at 11:00am at Roselawn Memorial Park 4045 North St Baton Rouge, La. She is survived by her eight Children, Johnny, Leon, Dallas, Jerome, Ella Mae Mims, Delores Pate, Eve Sutherland, and Louise Williams, a Sister Doris Steele of Maringouin, many Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews, Numerous other Relatives and Friends. Professional Services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 4 to Jan. 7, 2020