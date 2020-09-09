Flora Rae LeBlanc, 90, a native of Vacherie and resident of Donaldsonville, LA, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Flora was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She enjoyed spending time with her family, going to the casino and reading. Flora leaves behind to cherish her memory her two sons, Ray J. LeBlanc, Jr. and wife, Debra and Kevin J. LeBlanc; six grandchildren, Brad LeBlanc and wife, Brandi, Derek LeBlanc and wife, Shelly, Karen LeBlanc, Emily Levy and husband, Rick, Stephanie Horvath and husband, Joseph and Christopher LeBlanc; nine great-grandchildren, Aiden LeBlanc, Adalyn LeBlanc, Gracie LeBlanc, Tristan LeBlanc, Gabriella Levy, Braxton Levy, Alex Horvath, Leah Horvath and Laura Horvath. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray J. LeBlanc, Sr. and one son, David LeBlanc and wife, Annette. Due to COVID 19, there will be no services. Donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.