Flora Rebecca Loftin "Becki" Bourque

A faithful wife, dedicated mother and loving "Mimi," Becki walked into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 15, 2019. Born July 28, 1953, Becki was a lifetime resident of Baton Rouge. She centered her life around a deep faith in Christ, an abiding love for the Word of God, a commitment to her family and a desire to serve others. Becki attended and served faithfully at Victory Harvest Church in Baton Rouge for over forty years. She especially loved her years of teaching children and serving in Victory's pantry ministry. She also volunteered at Streams of Life, a local food ministry, and the Care Pregnancy Clinic, helping to organize their annual benefit golf tournament. Becki is survived by her daughters, Kristin Bourque Haddix (Paul) and Ashley Bourque; precious grandchildren, Audrey and Miles Haddix; sister, Darlene Loftin Miller (Steve); many loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of lifelong friends. Becki was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Kenneth Bourque and her parents, Scott and Helen Hall Loftin. Visitation will take place at Victory Harvest Church on Saturday, October 19 from 9:00 – 11:00 AM and will be followed by a service at 11:00 AM. Burial will be Monday, October 21 at 10:00 am in Greenoaks Memorial Park. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be sent to Caring to Love Ministries, 3813 N. Flannery Road, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70814. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019

