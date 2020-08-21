A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, August 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, Crowley for Floranelle Dommert Daigle, 85, who died Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 12:09 p.m. at Acadia General Hospital. Fr. Mikel Polson, Pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Sunday from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Monday from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. A rosary will be recited Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Burial will be in Sensat Cemetery in Egan. Mrs. Daigle is survived by two daughters, Deanne Jabusch of Crowley, Kathleen Gilder and her husband Rustin of Crowley; five sons, Keith Daigle and his wife Pam of Evangeline, David Daigle and his wife Dana of Egan, Gregory Daigle and his wife Anna of New Iberia, Kenneth Daigle and his wife Julie of Egan, Matthew Daigle and his wife Wendy of Duson; the father of her children, Dean Daigle of Egan; 18 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren; three sisters, her twin-Florine Sandifer of Crowley, Belva Truax of Lafayette and Carol Hanks of Orange, TX; two brothers, Ronald and Kermit Dommert both of Egan. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Laurence delaHoussaye Dommert; one sister, Imogene Louvierre; one brother, Ishmael "Buddy" Dommert. Pallbearers will be her five sons, Keith, David, Gregory, Kenneth, Matthew and her oldest grandson, Tran Daigle. Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com
