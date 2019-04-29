Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence 'Mike' D. Hughes. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Send Flowers Obituary

Florence "Mike" D. Hughes, 87, our wonderful and caring sweet "momma" died peacefully at home Saturday, April 27, 2019 from her battle with dementia. She moved to her new heavenly home to rejoin her husband "Pete" after spending the last 64 years in the same home they built in 1955 to raise their family. Florence was born on December 17, 1931 in Paulina, La to Noe and Genevieve (Martin) Deslattes. Her early life was difficult, born in the middle of the depression, lost her father before the age of 7, and worked in her Mom's grocery store until she graduated high school. At the age of 16 she entered Hotel Dieu School of Nursing in New Orleans and became a Registered Nurse. She began her career working at the office of Dr. Julius Mullins in Baton Rouge. She married the love of her life Pete, and moved to his home town of Zachary where they became lifelong parishioners of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. After a brief stint of working for Lane Memorial Hospital, she left the working world to take on her new job of raising 4 children. She then returned to nursing at the Villa Feliciana Hospital in Jackson, La. Retirement for "Mawmaw Mike" & "Pawpaw Pete" was following their grandchildren's activities and a daily outing of golfing at Fennwood Hills Country Club, where everyone was their friend and an extension of their family. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Harry "Pete" Hughes, her brother Vernon Deslattes, her brother-in-law Lawrence Melancon, her brother-in-laws Marvin and Richard Hughes and sister-in-law Elaine. She is survived by her sister Marian Melancon, Marvin's wife Josephine Hughes, her four children: Dean and Kathy Hughes of Hammond, their children Brennon Hughes (fiancée Mandi), Lynleigh Hughes, Cullen Hughes, Kelseigh Hughes (fiancée Michael); Dale and Ginger Hughes of Zachary, their children Julie' and Kyle Peveto, Kevin and Samantha Hughes, and Tyler and Erin Hughes; Marty and Elaine Hughes of Zachary, their children Marty and Alyson Hughes, Brandy and Dustin Westmoreland, Travis and Renee Hughes, Chris and Jana Hughes; Jan and Chip Troxclair of Lake Wylie, South Carolina, their children Lauren and Nathan Lebioda, and Conner Troxclair; along with fifteen great grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces. The family would like to thank Markel Rumfellow and the entire staff of New Century Hospice for all of the compassionate care shown during Mom's battle with dementia. We also especially want to thank the wonderful caregivers that spent time with her, Sybil Holder, Lele McGee, Janice Short, Sharon Rutland, Amanda McClellan, and Susan Cameron for all of the compassionate and loving care they gave "Mike" on a daily basis through some very challenging times. In lieu of flowers, a donation to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church or to the National for research at act.alz.org in her memory would be appreciated. Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge on Wednesday, May 1 with a rosary recital at 8:00 PM. Thursday May 2 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Zachary with a visitation from 8:00 am to 10:00 am followed by funeral Mass beginning at 10:00 am. Reception to follow in the Church Hall for family and friends. Grave side services will be at Greenoaks Memorial Park in Baton Rouge at 1:30pm. Pallbearers will be Marty Hughes, Jr., Travis Hughes, Chris Hughes, Kevin Hughes, Tyler Hughes, Brennon Hughes, Cullen Hughes, and Conner Troxclair. Honorary pallbearers will be R.E. Amrhein, Mike Amrhein, Bryant Amrhein, and David Amrhein. 