Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence Ann Auter. View Sign

Florence Ann Auter, a native of Baton Rouge, LA and a resident of Walker, LA, passed away on February 21, 2019 at the age of 92. Florence was a graduate of Baton Rouge High School. She was a registered nurse and retired after 52 years of service having worked at Baton Rouge General Hospital, Charity Hospital, and the Army Nurses Corp throughout her career. She was loved and adored by 7 nieces and nephews, 15 great nieces and nephews, 30 great-great nieces and nephews, and a great-great-great nephew. She was Godmother to her great nephew, William Stevenson. Florence is preceded in death by her father, Richard O. Auter; Mother, Pearl C. Auter; Brothers, William R. "Bill" Auter and wife Vivian, James "Jimmy" Auter and wife Mary Jo, Richard O'Leary Auter, Jr. and wife Lucille, and Louis Auter (who died at birth); Great Niece, Shara L. Hartman; Great-Great Niece, Kyla M. Whitman. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Visitation at Rabenhorst East, 11000 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 10AM until 11AM. A Funeral Service will be held at 11AM. Interment to follow at Roselawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Baton Rouge. Florence Ann Auter, a native of Baton Rouge, LA and a resident of Walker, LA, passed away on February 21, 2019 at the age of 92. Florence was a graduate of Baton Rouge High School. She was a registered nurse and retired after 52 years of service having worked at Baton Rouge General Hospital, Charity Hospital, and the Army Nurses Corp throughout her career. She was loved and adored by 7 nieces and nephews, 15 great nieces and nephews, 30 great-great nieces and nephews, and a great-great-great nephew. She was Godmother to her great nephew, William Stevenson. Florence is preceded in death by her father, Richard O. Auter; Mother, Pearl C. Auter; Brothers, William R. "Bill" Auter and wife Vivian, James "Jimmy" Auter and wife Mary Jo, Richard O'Leary Auter, Jr. and wife Lucille, and Louis Auter (who died at birth); Great Niece, Shara L. Hartman; Great-Great Niece, Kyla M. Whitman. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Visitation at Rabenhorst East, 11000 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 10AM until 11AM. A Funeral Service will be held at 11AM. Interment to follow at Roselawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Baton Rouge. Funeral Home Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East

11000 Florida Boulevard

Baton Rouge , LA 70815

(225) 272-9950 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 23 to Mar. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close