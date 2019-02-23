Florence Ann Auter, a native of Baton Rouge, LA and a resident of Walker, LA, passed away on February 21, 2019 at the age of 92. Florence was a graduate of Baton Rouge High School. She was a registered nurse and retired after 52 years of service having worked at Baton Rouge General Hospital, Charity Hospital, and the Army Nurses Corp throughout her career. She was loved and adored by 7 nieces and nephews, 15 great nieces and nephews, 30 great-great nieces and nephews, and a great-great-great nephew. She was Godmother to her great nephew, William Stevenson. Florence is preceded in death by her father, Richard O. Auter; Mother, Pearl C. Auter; Brothers, William R. "Bill" Auter and wife Vivian, James "Jimmy" Auter and wife Mary Jo, Richard O'Leary Auter, Jr. and wife Lucille, and Louis Auter (who died at birth); Great Niece, Shara L. Hartman; Great-Great Niece, Kyla M. Whitman. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Visitation at Rabenhorst East, 11000 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 10AM until 11AM. A Funeral Service will be held at 11AM. Interment to follow at Roselawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Baton Rouge.
