Florence B. Jones Wallace (1931 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Im so sorry to hear mammaw died You Will be miss so much..."
    - Cogetta Peoples
Service Information
Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Homes & Crematory
2000 N Morrison Blvd
Hammond, LA
70401
(985)-345-5801
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pine Grove Baptist Church
20736 Hwy 444
Livingston, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Pine Grove Baptist Church
20736 Hwy 444
Livingston, LA
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
Maurepas Cemetery
Hwy. 22 at Catfish Landing Rd
Maurepas, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Florence B. Jones Wallace, age 88, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Gonzales, Louisiana. She was born on Tuesday, May 5, 1931, in Clio, Louisiana. Florence was a resident of Maurepas, Louisiana. Florence is survived by her daughter, Pam Balfantz and her husband Carl; son, John Jones and his wife Doris; 8 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 9 great-great-grandchildren; and sisters, Velma Davidson and her husband Faust and Gail Vauclin and her husband Larry. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawton and Mary Barton Sr.; 1st husband, Joe W. Jones Jr.; 2nd husband Valmond Wallace; son Joe L. Jones Sr.; grandchild; Stacy Shelton; and brothers, Lawton Barton Jr., Thevis Barton and Glen Barton. Visitation for Family and Friends will be on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service begins at 11:00 am, at Pine Grove Baptist Church, 20736 Hwy 444 Livingston, Louisiana. Interment will follow at Maurepas Cemetery in Maurepas, Louisiana. An on-line guest book is available at www.harrymckneely.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details