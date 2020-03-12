Florence B. Jones Wallace, age 88, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Gonzales, Louisiana. She was born on Tuesday, May 5, 1931, in Clio, Louisiana. Florence was a resident of Maurepas, Louisiana. Florence is survived by her daughter, Pam Balfantz and her husband Carl; son, John Jones and his wife Doris; 8 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 9 great-great-grandchildren; and sisters, Velma Davidson and her husband Faust and Gail Vauclin and her husband Larry. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawton and Mary Barton Sr.; 1st husband, Joe W. Jones Jr.; 2nd husband Valmond Wallace; son Joe L. Jones Sr.; grandchild; Stacy Shelton; and brothers, Lawton Barton Jr., Thevis Barton and Glen Barton. Visitation for Family and Friends will be on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service begins at 11:00 am, at Pine Grove Baptist Church, 20736 Hwy 444 Livingston, Louisiana. Interment will follow at Maurepas Cemetery in Maurepas, Louisiana. An on-line guest book is available at www.harrymckneely.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020