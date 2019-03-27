Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence B. "Honey" Langlois. View Sign

Florence B. Langlois, or as she was so lovingly known to many as "Honey," passed away peacefully Friday March 22, 2019 at the age of 93. A native of Oscar, LA and a longtime resident of Baton Rouge, until her later years where she resided in Brusly, with her daughter and son-in-law. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a homemaker, making her time with family the center of her life. She looked forward to cooking Sunday dinners for her beloved family, a tradition that everyone enjoyed. She had a passion for making floral arrangements, and was a member of the Villa Del Rey and Baton Rouge Garden Clubs, where she made many lifelong friends. She is preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband of 61 years James W. (Pappy) Langlois Sr.; son James "Jimmy" Langlois Jr.; parents Lawrence and Gertrude Bello; brothers Harris and Alvin Bello. She is survived by two daughters Kathleen "Kathy" L. Penn (Danny), Sonya L. Prejean (Mike); three sons Larry J. Langlois (Jeannie), Mel A. Langlois (Cindi), Ted P. Langlois and Roxanne McKey; a daughter-in-law Jeanie "JJ" Langlois. Fourteen grandchildren; Jene' Penn Green, Wesley Penn (Laura), Ryan Penn, Krystal Penn Pertuit (Eric), Marie Langlois Frier (Scottie), Claire Langlois and fiancé Alex Braud, Dallas Langlois, Chad Prejean (Meagan), Kayla Prejean Vincent (Brandon), Nicholas, Lyndsey, Carly, Elizabeth, and Joshua Langlois. Seventeen great-grandchildren and one sister, Mary Nell Hogan. Pallbearers will be her grandsons. Visitation on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland, LA (12369 LA-416) from 10:00 am until a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 pm that will be officiated by Father Todd Lloyd. Burial to follow at False River Memorial Park (2110 False River Dr., New Roads). "Momma we take comfort in knowing that you are reunited with Daddy and Jimmy in God's Heavenly Kingdom." Funeral Home Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown

825 Government Street

Baton Rouge , LA 70802

