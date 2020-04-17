Florence Berthelot "Flo" Blanchard
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florence Berthelot "Flo" Blanchard, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend; she passed away at Legacy Nursing Home, Plaquemine on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at the age of 92. She was a retired cook; resident and native of Bayou Pigeon, La. She is survived by her son, Andrew Blanchard and wife Joyce; granddaughter, Brandy Ferguson and husband Michael, their children, Scott, McKayla and Seth Ferguson; grandson, Dean Blanchard and wife Traci; grandson, Ted Blanchard and wife Monica, their children, Drew and Camille Blanchard, Reed and Maggy Belanger; and brother in law, Murphy Blanchard and wife Gloria "Sweet". Preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Eloyse Blanchard; son, Iris Blanchard; parents, Orillion and Lucille Rodrigue Berthelot; sister, Ida Mae Berthelot; and brothers, Robert and Joe Berthelot. A private graveside service will be held. The family thanks you for your patience and understanding during this difficult time; and asks that you please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
24120 Railroad Avenue
Plaquemine, LA 70764
225-687-1850
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved