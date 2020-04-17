Florence Berthelot "Flo" Blanchard, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend; she passed away at Legacy Nursing Home, Plaquemine on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at the age of 92. She was a retired cook; resident and native of Bayou Pigeon, La. She is survived by her son, Andrew Blanchard and wife Joyce; granddaughter, Brandy Ferguson and husband Michael, their children, Scott, McKayla and Seth Ferguson; grandson, Dean Blanchard and wife Traci; grandson, Ted Blanchard and wife Monica, their children, Drew and Camille Blanchard, Reed and Maggy Belanger; and brother in law, Murphy Blanchard and wife Gloria "Sweet". Preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Eloyse Blanchard; son, Iris Blanchard; parents, Orillion and Lucille Rodrigue Berthelot; sister, Ida Mae Berthelot; and brothers, Robert and Joe Berthelot. A private graveside service will be held. The family thanks you for your patience and understanding during this difficult time; and asks that you please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020.