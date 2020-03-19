Florence Brown Turner, a native of Gurley, LA and a resident of Lutcher. She passed away peacefully on Monday March 9, 2020 at 11:20 p.m at Chateau St. James Rehabilitation Center in Lutcher. She was 95. Due to the Coronavirus restrictions, public viewing will be from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at First Community Antioch B. C., Highway 3125, Lutcher. Private Funeral Services with the immediate family members "ONLY' will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Entombment will be in private at Providence Memorial Park Mausoleum in Metaire, La. There will no public Funeral Services and no Repass. Survived by her son: Andrew (Iris) Turner. A sister: Lutiller Sholes. A son-in-law: Alvin fields. Grandchildren: Brenna Fields Taylor, Tiffani Turner Beckham, Andre, Jamone (Rebecca) Turner, and Brandon Turner. Great-grandchildren: Tylar and Tayloir Beckham, Elizabeth Ann lang, Gianna Turner, Alyceah Turner and Mauriese John Reid. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews cousins, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents: Percy Brown and Venus Sample Brown. Her husband: John Turner. Two daughters: Augustine Fields and Joan Turner. BRAZIER-WATSON FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS. Visit us at www.brazierwatson.com to sign our guest book.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020